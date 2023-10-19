Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab AAP appoints 14 halqa in-charges

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2023 09:32 AM IST

According to the list released by the party, Raman Behal has been appointed as the halqa in-charge of Gurdaspur segment and Amit Singh Manto of Sujanpur segment.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed halqa in-charges for 14 assembly segments, with former BJP MLA Arun Narang who recently joined the ruling party made the halqa in-charge of Abohar segment.

Other halqa in-charges include Vibhuti Sharma of Pathankot, Shamsher Singh of Dina Nagar, Jagroop Singh Sekhwan of Qadian, Balbir Singh Pannu of Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa of Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh Median of Rajasansi, Harsimran Singh of Bholath, Sajjan Singh Cheema of Sultanpur Lodhi, Dinesh Dhall of Jalandhar North, Harminder Singh Sandhu of Chabbewal and Kuljeet Singh Sarhal of Banga.

