Punjab: AAP appoints coordinators for anti-drug drive

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann, who joined the AAP nearly two months ago, has been made coordinator, Majha zone, whereas party leader Nayan Chhabra is Doaba zone coordinator

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed five zonal coordinators and a chief spokesperson for the Nasha Mukti Morcha, as part of the Punjab government’s ongoing war against drugs in the state. Baltej Pannu, former director, media relations, has been made chief spokesperson of Nasha Mukti Morcha, according to an announcement made by AAP state president Aman Arora at a press conference here.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann, who joined the AAP nearly two months ago, has been made coordinator, Majha zone, whereas party leader Nayan Chhabra is Doaba zone coordinator.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: AAP appoints coordinators for anti-drug drive
