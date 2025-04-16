Punjab: AAP appoints coordinators for anti-drug drive

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed five zonal coordinators and a chief spokesperson for the Nasha Mukti Morcha, as part of the Punjab government’s ongoing war against drugs in the state. Baltej Pannu, former director, media relations, has been made chief spokesperson of Nasha Mukti Morcha, according to an announcement made by AAP state president Aman Arora at a press conference here. The party has named three coordinators for Malwa region – Jagdeep Jagga for Malwa East zone, Chushpinder Chahal for Malwa West zone and Sukhjeet Singh Dhilwan for Malwa central zone.

Punjabi actress Sonia Mann, who joined the AAP nearly two months ago, has been made coordinator, Majha zone, whereas party leader Nayan Chhabra is Doaba zone coordinator.