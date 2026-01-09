AAP, Cong ‘misleading people’ on VB-G Ram G scheme: Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday accused the AAP and the Congress of misleading the people of Punjab on the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) Act, claiming that the new employment scheme will “put a stop to their corrupt earning”. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar addressing a public awareness campaign regarding VB-G Ram G) Act in Jalandhar on Thursday. (ANI)

As part of the BJP’s state-level public awareness campaign regarding the scheme, a public interaction rally was organised at Foldiwal village in Jalandhar Cantonment assembly segment.

Addressing the gathering, Jakhar alleged that these parties were actually repulsed by the poor and did not want them to receive their rightful dues. “The new scheme will safeguard the interests of labourers and open new avenues for holistic development of villages. It ensures that the grant meant for labourers does not end up in the pockets of contractors and middlemen, and that the labourers receive their rightful payment directly. The number of employment days has also been increased from 100 to 125,” he said.

He said the AAP and the Congress, who claimed to be secular parties, also objected to the inclusion of the word “Ram” in the scheme.

Jakhar further asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to disclose how much money the state government had released from its own resources for village development over the past four years.

Earlier, BJP national secretary and Punjab co-in-charge Narinder Raina, in his address, said AAP’s sole objective was to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes and to prevent their benefits from reaching the common people. He said CAG reports had exposed corruption in MNREGA, and changes were made to the scheme to ensure that no one else could loot the money meant for the poor.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference later, Jakhar condemned former Delhi chief minister Atishi for her alleged objectionable words for Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Delhi assembly. “The true face of this party has now been exposed before everyone,” he said, demanding an impartial investigation.

Expressing concern over the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Jakhar said the state had been shaken by nine murders in the last seven days.

“The fear of the police has vanished, law and order is at its most critical stage, and drug abuse has increased further. Despite this, the government has launched the second phase of its so-called anti-drug publicity campaign. The government has indirectly admitted that the police are no longer capable of controlling the situation and that people must now protect their own homes,” Jakhar alleged.