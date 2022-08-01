Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
- Punjab: Police said preliminary investigation suggested municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar's murder was the result of some personal enmity.
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district.
Police said preliminary investigation suggested councillor Mohammad Akbar's murder on Sunday was the result of some personal enmity.
"One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
One bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, he said. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.
In the footage, Akbar was seen moving towards an unidentified man inside the gym. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
Two persons involved in the killing fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, police said.
Further investigation was underway.
(With inputs from agencies)
