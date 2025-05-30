Punjab: AAP MLA Raman Arora’s VB custody extended by 4 days

A local court on Thursday extended the vigilance bureau (VB) custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora by four more days in connection with an alleged extortion racket. Arora was arrested on May 23 following a months-long investigation by the VB. Raman Arora was arrested on May 23. (HT File)

The AAP legislator was produced in the court amid heavy security after the completion of his initial five-day remand. VB officials told the court that further custody was required to interrogate Arora in connection with financial irregularities and alleged involvement in a corruption nexus with Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht.

During Arora’s interrogation, the VB reportedly uncovered a larger network. His son Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja have also been named as co-accused in the FIR. “These individuals played direct roles in the extortion racket,” a senior VB official said, adding that raids are underway to apprehend them.

VB officials allege that Arora and ATP Vashisht identified ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices, and then settled the matters after collecting bribes. In several cases, builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents. Authorities have also summoned property records from the revenue department and recorded statements from several victims, including hospital owners, restaurateurs, and real estate developers.

Officials have recovered 75–80 notices allegedly issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.

Arora’s arrest follows similar cases involving other AAP leaders. Former health minister Vijay Singla was arrested on corruption charges in May 2022, while Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was held in February 2023.

Industrialist Kohli is AAP’s new halqa in-charge

In a swift political move, the AAP on Thursday appointed industrialist and Hockey India vice-president Nitin Kohli as the new halqa in-charge for Jalandhar Central. Kohli joined the party in the presence of senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora.

Speaking at his induction, Sisodia said: “Nitin Kohli is not new to AAP or Jalandhar. His formal induction marks a new beginning. We are confident he will serve the people with integrity.”

Taking a strong stance on Arora’s arrest, he added: “The people of Jalandhar were betrayed by Raman Arora. The AAP has zero tolerance for corruption and has given full freedom to investigative agencies to act.”

Aman Arora hinted at further disciplinary action against the embattled MLA. “Just wait and watch. We will take all necessary steps. The government has already taken a major step by arresting the corrupt MLA,” he said.

In his remarks, Nitin Kohli said he was inspired by AAP’s focus on industrial growth and public welfare. “I look forward to working for the people of Jalandhar and contributing to Punjab’s development under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann,” he stated.