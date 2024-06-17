 Punjab: AAP picks ex-BJP leader Mohinder Bhagat as Jalandhar West byelection candidate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: AAP picks ex-BJP leader Mohinder Bhagat as Jalandhar West byelection candidate

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Jun 17, 2024 12:58 PM IST

The July 10 byelection was necessitated after AAP MLA Sheetal Angural resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP in March.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced Mohinder Bhagat, 64, as its candidate for the July 10 byelection in Jalandhar West assembly constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced Mohinder Bhagat, 64, as its candidate for the July 10 byelection in Jalandhar West assembly constituency. (HT file photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced Mohinder Bhagat, 64, as its candidate for the July 10 byelection in Jalandhar West assembly constituency. (HT file photo)

Bhagat is a son of former cabinet minister and veteran BJP leader Chunni Lal Bhagat. He unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from the constituency as a BJP candidate in 2022.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The byelection was necessitated after sitting AAP MLA Sheetal Angural resigned after joining the BJP in March.

After polling is held on July 10, the result will be declared on July 13.

Mohinder Bhagat has contested twice from Jalandhar West on the BJP ticket. He was chairman of the medium industries development board of Punjab from 2007-11. He was also the BJP’s Punjab vice-president from 1998-2001 and 2017-20.

He joined the AAP in the run-up to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election in May last year. He was the AAP’s Jalandhar West constituency in-charge after its MLA Angural joined the BJP and quit the assembly.

In 2022, Angural had won on the AAP ticket with the margin of 4,253 votes from then Congress nominee Sushil Kumar Rinku. Mohinder Bhagat polled 33,486 votes, while Angural got 39,213 votes. Rinku polled 34,960 votes and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Anil Meena got only 4,125 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: AAP picks ex-BJP leader Mohinder Bhagat as Jalandhar West byelection candidate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On