Punjab AAP to launch statewide campaign to mark four years of Mann govt

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora on Wednesday announced a 10-day statewide public outreach campaign to mark four years of the Bhagwant Mann government. Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora on Wednesday announced a 10-day statewide public outreach campaign to mark four years of the Bhagwant Mann government. (HT file photo)

Starting Thursday, the party will take its “report card” directly to the public through 16,000 rallies, jan sabhas, and nukkad (street corner) meetings. The campaign will involve ministers, MLAs, local body representatives, and party volunteers reaching out to every village and household.

Listing the government’s achievements at a press conference in Chandigarh, Arora highlighted that 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics are currently operational, with over 100 more set to be inaugurated soon to reach the 1,000-clinic mark. He added that every family in the state now has health insurance cover of up to ₹10 lakh.

On sports infrastructure, Arora said 3,000 stadiums have been built, while 6,000 more are under construction. “By the end of our five-year term, every village will have a sports stadium to keep the youth away from drugs,” he said.

Addressing infrastructure and finance, Arora claimed that despite the Centre withholding over ₹8,300 crore in Rural Development Funds (RDF), Punjab is building over 40,000km of roads. He added that the Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced response times to four-to-five minutes.

On agriculture and irrigation, Arora said canal water has reached tail-end fields after two decades, and daytime power supply is being ensured for agricultural pumps. He cited a central government report stating that groundwater levels have risen by five feet in several blocks.

Highlighting a jump in fiscal numbers, the AAP state chief noted that excise revenue has increased from ₹27,000 crore to nearly ₹57,000 crore, while GST collections have more than doubled from ₹12,000 crore to over ₹30,000 crore.

“We are confident in our work under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. If the people endorse our efforts, we seek their support,” Arora added.