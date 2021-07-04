Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab adds 158 Covid cases, 5 more deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab adds 158 Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Bathinda reported 23 new cases, followed by 14 in Amritsar and 13 in Ludhiana, among other districts, it said
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Punjab adds 158 Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Punjab on Sunday reported 158 fresh Covid cases that took its infection tally to 5,96,416, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,110, a medical bulletin said.

Bathinda reported 23 new cases, followed by 14 in Amritsar and 13 in Ludhiana, among other districts, it said.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Muktsar.

There are 2,324 active Covid-19 cases in Punjab. While 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, 314 critical patients and 1,405 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state has a positivity rate of 0.39%, it said.

As many as 358 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,77,982, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,10,81,636 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP