PAU holds ‘heritage games’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 14, 2023 10:31 PM IST

Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday organised “Punjab heritage” games. A plethora of heritage and folk games, including geete, steppo, kotla chapaki, bante, bandar killa and pithoo were organised by directorate of students’ welfare.

Participants in action during the heritage games at PAU, Ludhiana . (HT PHOTO)
PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the games. He said that science, technology, art, tradition and heritage must integrate for holistic development.

Gosal added that folk games embody our values, customs and traditions, and help us connect with our cultural roots and gain a deeper understanding of our identity and history. He also exhorted students to continue to hone their motor, physical and mental skills.

The V-C said that conducting the games in the campus for the first time has fostered social bonding among the students. Students from Afghanistan, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also participated in the games.

Students’ welfare director Nirmal Jaura said that these games are often played in groups, encouraging interaction, co-operation and friendly competition. They create a sense of belonging and unity, thereby strengthening social ties among participants.

While College of Horticulture and Forestry won the overall trophy in the girls’ category, College of Agriculture brought home the boys’ trophy.

