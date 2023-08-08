Ludhiana: PAU entomology prof suspended over sexual misconduct charges

The Punjab Agricultural University on Tuesday suspended a professor of entomology department, who is facing charges of sexual misconduct from two female varsity students, including a former one. The Punjab Agricultural University suspended a professor of entomology department, who is facing charges of sexual misconduct. (HT FILE)

The suspension comes a day after a former student of the varsity submitted a complaint to the vice-chancellor of sexual harassment against the professor.

He was last week accused by a female student of sexual misconduct. A high-powered committee constituted by the PAU to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the professor had handed over the case to the sexual harassment committee, which will further investigate the matter and determine appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the law in the coming week. As a temporary measure to address the issue, the professor was transferred to Kapurthala research station on July 31.

The vice-chancellor has decided to suspend the professor working at the Regional Research Station in Kapurthala, with immediate effect pending a comprehensive investigation by the Internal Complaint Committee. He will receive a suspension allowance during the suspension period, the order issued by the university reads.

“With the complaint filed on Monday evening, we have obtained substantial evidence against the professor. Therefore, the university has taken swift action of suspending him. Legal proceedings will follow after the five-member sexual harassment committee concludes its inquiry, “ Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director of communication, said.