Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Agricultural University to host first ever ‘Sarkar- Kisan Mailani ‘

Punjab Agricultural University to host first ever ‘Sarkar- Kisan Mailani ‘

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 11:07 PM IST

The state government and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are all set to host first ever ‘Sarkar- Kisan Mailani’ in the university campus on February 12

As many as 5,000 progressive farmers associated with PAU Kisan Clubs, KVKs and Agricultural department are expected to participate in the Kisan Mailan. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The state government and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are all set to host first ever ‘Sarkar- Kisan Mailani’ in the university campus on February 12.

As many as 5,000 progressive farmers associated with PAU Kisan Clubs, KVKs and Agricultural department are expected to participate in the Kisan Mailani to be presided over by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. Besides, 11-member committee of experts, who are entrusted with the responsibility, will chair the meeting. As many as 14 government departments will also participate in the event to be held from 10.30am to 2pm in the university campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP