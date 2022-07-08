Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires

The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons.

The problem is especially grave during the paddy harvest, when at least 120 lakh tonnes of straw is set ablaze in Punjab to prepare the fields for the next crop, leading to a thick blanket of smog up to Delhi in October-November.

According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre’s sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM). The funds will be partially used for procuring at least 70 multipurpose drones, which will also help in spraying agro-chemicals over the crop infested with pest attack besides facilitating research activities, said a senior agriculture department official privy to the development.

The drones will also be supplied to custom hiring centres on a subsidy of 50% besides to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and the state agriculture directorate. The funds sought under the SMAM will also be used for buying machines under the crop diversification plan, said the official cited above.

“Farm fires, particularly during the paddy season, are simply not stopping,” said the official. “In the last paddy harvest season (of 2021) 71,246 farm fires were recorded, down from 76,590 in 2020 but still considerably higher than 52,991 incidents recorded in 2019.”

In Punjab, paddy is sown over 29-31 lakh hectares and average production is around 180 lakh tonnes every kharif season. Due to the high silica content in paddy stubble, it cannot be used as animal fodder unlike the wheat straw. So farmers prefer to burn it to prepare the farm for sowing of the upcoming rabi (wheat) crop.

The issue remains acute despite the Centre providing funds to the tune of ₹1,145 crore for supplying subsidised farm machines and equipment for in-situ management (mixing straw in the soil) of the crop residue in the paddy season. For the upcoming season, the state government has sought ₹474 crore for supplying these subsidised machines.

