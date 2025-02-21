The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested an associate of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike. Punjab AGTF arrests aide of terrorist Lakhbir

Disclosing this, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Bhujia, a resident of Matti village in Mansa.

Police teams have also recovered one .32-calibre pistol along with five cartridges from his possession, the DGP added.

The DGP said that acting on the reliable inputs, police teams under the supervision of ADGP (AGTF) Promod Ban arrested the accused person from the Bhikhi area in Mansa and recovered a pistol from his possession.

“The arrested accused Sukhchain alias Bhujia was wanted in a recent attempt to murder case at Bhikhi. The accused has a criminal history with several criminal cases including attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act, etc registered against him,” Yadav added.

The DGP said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was planning to target rival gang members.