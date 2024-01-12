close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab AGTF arrests Pak terrorist Rinda’s aide from Rajasthan village

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused was wanted in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case registered in Fazilka in September 2023. Apart from this, the accused has a number of criminal cases pertaining to extortion, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, Yadav said.

In a joint operation with central agencies, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, from Lohawat village in Phalodi district of Rajasthan, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Police teams have also recovered a .30 calibre Chinese pistol along with eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused. (Source: X)
The DGP said that after Khichan’s name surfaced in various terrorist modules busted by the Punjab Police in recently, teams of AGTF led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar managed to track him down and arrest him from Lohawat village in Rajasthan.

“Police teams have also recovered a .30 calibre Chinese pistol along with eight live cartridges from his possession,” he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to carry out sensational crimes in the state. AIG Sandeep Goel said that further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case and more arrests are expected soon. The accused has been arrested in a case registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Mohali police station.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
