Punjab aims to be North India’s startup hub, says minister Arora

TiE Chandigarh organised the Startup & Innovation Conclave 2025, with founders, industry leaders and innovators. Sanjeev Arora, Punjab cabinet minister, with Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, at Startup & Innovation Conclave 2025 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT)

The chief guest on the occasion was Sanjeev Arora, Punjab cabinet minister and guest of honour was Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh.

While speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Arora said, “I acknowledge TiE leadership for its efforts and appreciate TiE for nurturing entrepreneurship, innovation and global market linkages. Startups are the key drivers of job creation, innovation, productivity and economic transformation.”

“Punjab government is doing its best as far as startups are concerned. We are doing a lot to encourage the industries and bring in investment. Our goal is to become the most startup friendly state in North India. We are going to have fast decisions, transparent policies and strong ecosystem support for startups”, the minister said.

Puneet Verma, TiE Chandigarh president while speaking on the occasion spoke about the various activities and achievements of TiE Chandigarh Chapter.

He added, “It is to be noted that prize money, which is being distributed to 24 statup teams of TiEU and TiE women Chandigarh, is being funded by US-based Ranbir Singh, through his charitable trust. TiE Chandigarh and the entire TiE ecosystem is very thankful for this generous support.”

Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner for Chandigarh, while addressing the gathering congratulated the winners of women and TiE university programmes, adding that this region holds global potential. She stressed on partnership between the UK and startups of this region. “Together we can build a stronger bridge of innovation, entrepreneurship and prosperity”, she said, thanking TiE Chandigarh for inviting her.