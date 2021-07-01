Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab allows bars, pubs to open from today: Check full list of guidelines here

As per the latest unlock guidelines, the bars and pubs will remain open at 50 per cent capacity beginning from Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, Punjab
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST
The Punjab government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till July 10 but announced some relaxations in the state from Thursday. As per the latest unlock guidelines, the bars and pubs will remain open at 50 per cent capacity beginning from Thursday.

“With the cases of Delta Plus variant coming to light, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of Covid restrictions till July 10, with certain more relaxations, including opening of bars, pubs and ‘ahatas’ at 50% capacity, beginning July 1,” the Punjab CMO has said in a statement.

With 262 fresh cases, Punjab's Covid-19 tally climbed to 5,95,609 on Wednesday, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 16,052 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases has dropped to 3,134, the bulletin said.

Here are the fresh guidelines from the Punjab government:

  1. Pubs and bars will open at 50 per cent capacity from Thursday.
  2. The weekend curfew will continue on Sunday in Punjab.
  3. The night curfew will also continue to be in place from 8 PM to 5 AM.
  4. All educational institutions will also remain shut.
  5. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather for weddings.

