Punjab and Haryana HC adjourns cases listed in November for March-May

The Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed in November for hearing between March and May next year in view of Covid pandemic.

An official said the decision to adjourn the cases was taken on the basis of government advisories and opinion of medical and administrative experts and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants.

The official said the cases of anticipatory bails, regular bails and protection to life and liberty and premature release etc won’t be adjourned and would be taken up on fixed dates.

The cases filed in 2021 and listed in “urgent category” also won’t be adjourned. The cases in which advancing of hearing was allowed this year also won’t be adjourned, the official said, adding that the cases listed after July 1, 2021, will also not be adjourned.

The official further added that in case of urgency, a litigant can move an application for advancing the hearing in already filed cases. Interim orders passed also would stand extended in adjourned matters.