Punjab and Haryana HC prohibits levying of parking charges on the court premises

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 26, 2024 09:58 AM IST

The order was passed while the court was hearing a plea on infrastructure related issues of the high court.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has prohibited levy of parking charges from lawyers, litigants and others on the court premises.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has prohibited levy of parking charges from lawyers, litigants and others on the court premises. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Punjab and Haryana high court has prohibited levy of parking charges from lawyers, litigants and others on the court premises. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“No parking fee can be charged on the premises of the high court without the permission of UT administration and the high court,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal said while asking that the order be conveyed to the registrar general of this court is directed to communicate this order to the president of the bar association of Punjab and Haryana, advocates general of both the states of Punjab and Haryana as well as to the president of the employees association of Punjab and Haryana.

The order was passed while the court was hearing a plea on infrastructure related issues of the high court.

During the hearing a lawyer produced a slip claiming that parking fees are being charged by the bar association.

The bench further observed that violation of this order would be treated to be contempt of court.

