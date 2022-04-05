Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC seeks report on status of SPCA in Mohali
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana HC seeks report on status of SPCA in Mohali

The order was passed by the Punjab and Haryana HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, following a plea seeking a report on functioning of SPCA by Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO
Punjab and Haryana HC sought a report from state authorities on functioning of SPCA in Mohali (HT File)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 03:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a report on the status of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Mohali district.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, following a plea by Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.

In the plea, the NGO had alleged failure of the state authorities in establishing SPCA in Mohali, and providing adequate land and other facilities to the society for constructing infirmaries and animal shelters as per the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001.

“Over 20 years have lapsed since the issuance of the rules, yet the state authorities have not created SPCA in the district, and also not provided a full-time veterinary doctor and other staff for the effective operations and maintenance of such a shelter,” NGO’s counsel Anurag Chopra had submitted.

