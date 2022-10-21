Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab and Haryana high court Bar to resume work today

Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:46 AM IST

Work at the high court was suspended on Tuesday against the NIA searches on the Sector-27 premises of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who is appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association secretary Vishal Aggarwal said the decision was taken after a meeting with top NIA officials in Delhi on Thursday. (HT Phoro)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Thursday decided to resume work from Friday.

Work was suspended on Tuesday afternoon against the NIA searches on the Sector-27 premises of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who is appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

PHHCBA secretary Vishal Aggarwal said a delegation of the HC Bar, and Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana met top officials of NIA in Delhi on Thursday. “The officials assured that there will be no breach of privilege of lawyers. They assured of free and fair investigation, and no action with regard to communication between lawyers and their clients,” Aggarwal said, adding that the aggrieved lawyer had also been briefed about this.

