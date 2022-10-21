Punjab and Haryana high court Bar to resume work today

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Thursday decided to resume work from Friday.

Work was suspended on Tuesday afternoon against the NIA searches on the Sector-27 premises of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who is appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

PHHCBA secretary Vishal Aggarwal said a delegation of the HC Bar, and Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana met top officials of NIA in Delhi on Thursday. “The officials assured that there will be no breach of privilege of lawyers. They assured of free and fair investigation, and no action with regard to communication between lawyers and their clients,” Aggarwal said, adding that the aggrieved lawyer had also been briefed about this.