Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses Bar body chief’s conditional bail plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Bar Association president Vikas Malik in an attempt-to-murder case. Bar Association president Vikas Malik was booked in a criminal case by Chandigarh police on July 1 on the complaint of advocate Ranjit Singh, who had alleged that he was assaulted by a group including Malik at Bar body office. (HT Photo)

Malik had moved a plea seeking conditional release.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu dismissed the plea observing that he may approach an “appropriate forum” for the bail and that his plea can’t be entertained in the public interest litigation (PIL), which is under consideration of the court.

He had filed an application seeking conditional release in the PIL filed by five lawyers demanding probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds by Malik and others. Malik is also party in the PIL.

Malik was booked in a criminal case by Chandigarh police on July 1 on the complaint of advocate Ranjit Singh, who had alleged that he was assaulted by a group including Malik at Bar body office. Later, police added sections of SC/ST Act and murder bid against him. He is presently in judicial custody. Malik, the elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has handed over the charge to the vice-president. The allegations of misappropriation of funds and complaints of sexual harassment are being probed by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.