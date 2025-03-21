Punjab: Another behind temple blast lands in police net

The second accused in the Amritsar temple blast case, identified as Vishal alias Chui, has been arrested, Amritsar police said on Thursday. Authorities say the second accused involved in the recent explosive attack on Thakur Dwara Temple, who had managed to escape during an encounter with the police party on March 17, has been arrested. (HT File)

Commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the second accused involved in the recent explosive attack on Thakur Dwara Temple, who had managed to escape during an encounter with the police party on March 17, has been arrested. Vishal is a resident of Rajasansi town of Amritsar district, the CP said.

The other accused Gursidak Singh alias Sadak was killed in exchange of fire with police.

Providing further details, Bhullar said that based on intelligence, police teams from Chheharta police station successfully apprehended the accused.

“With this arrest, more recoveries are expected and the whole network behind the attack will be unearthed,” Bhullar added.

On March 15, two motorcycle-borne masked men carried out the grenade attack on the Thakur Dwara temple situated on Sher Shah Suri Road in the Khandwala area at 12:45am. Though no one was injured, the blast damaged the walls and shattered windowpanes of the temple and triggered panic in the area.

A case under Sections 109, 121(1), 132, 221, 324(4), 3(5) of the BNS and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered.