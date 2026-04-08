...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab arhtiyas call off strike after talks with government

Punjab arhtiyas call off strike after talks with government

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 09:09 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Commission agents, known as 'arhtiyas' in Punjab, on Wednesday announced that they were calling of the week-long strike after a meeting with the agriculture and water resources ministers, paving the way for procurement at mandis.

Punjab arhtiyas call off strike after talks with government

The arhtiyas had been on strike, demanding 2.5 per cent of the minimum support price as commission.

Following the chief minister's directions, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal held detailed discussions with a delegation of agents, led by Vijay Kalra, president of the Punjab Federation of Arhtiyas Association, on their various demands here.

Following the state government's assurance of a sympathetic consideration and the resolution of genuine issues of arhtiyas, the federation announced the immediate withdrawal of the strike.

Khudian said, "The inclement weather conditions have hit our farmers hard. There is no doubt that all of us the government, arhtiyas and other stakeholders survive and thrive only because of our farmers. No one can single-handedly protect from the hardships ordained by nature, but together we can certainly stand by each other."

 
punjab chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab arhtiyas call off strike after talks with government
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab arhtiyas call off strike after talks with government
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.