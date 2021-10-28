Punjab assembly elections: Kuljeet Randhawa is AAP candidate from Dera Bassi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, 60, as its candidate from the Dera Bassi constituency for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled early next year. Meanwhile, former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh is reported to be the front-runner for the party’s ticket from Mohali constituency.

Randhawa, who remained in the Congress for nearly three decades, joined the AAP two years back. He has also remained the president of the truck union in Dera Bassi for 13 years and Zila Parishad chairman under the Congress. He is also the president of Panchayat Parishad in Punjab.

In the municipal elections held in February this year, Randhawa was the AAP in-charge though none of the 18 candidates could win a seat.

“I served the Congress party for nearly 30 years, but they did not recognise my contribution. The AAP in two years gave me the due respect. People are fed up with the Congress, BJP, and SAD, and we are hopeful of winning the seat from Dera Bassi,” said Randhawa.

Former mayor front-runner in Mohali

Former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh, who had announced to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections, is reported to be the front-runner for the AAP ticket from Mohali.

According to the party insiders, there are two more names being considered: Dr Sunny Ahulwalia, who is AAP Lok Sabha in-charge of Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Punjabi artist Sonia Mann. However, Kulwant Singh is the front-runner and the name will be announced after Diwali, said sources.

Last month, when AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came to Mohali, Kulwant Singh was seen with him at the Chandigarh International Airport.

“I have decided to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections from Mohali; I will soon let you know from which party,” said the former mayor.

In January this year, Kulwant Singh formed the Azad Group before the MC elections in Mohali after parting ways with the SAD. Though he himself lost the election, his group won 11 seats out of the total 50.