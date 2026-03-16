Chandigarh, The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed two bills, including the Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University, Punjab Bill, 2026, aimed at establishing a world-class institute that will offer north India's first specialised courses in defence, aerospace, cyber security and quantum computing. Punjab Assembly okays bill to establish Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains presented the bill on the concluding day of the budget session here.

The bill proposes establishing a world-class university in Sri Anandpur Sahib, offering north India's first specialised courses in defence, aerospace, cyber security and quantum computing.

Moving the Bill in the House, Bains highlighted the significance of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice.

"The holy city's land was purchased by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji himself. This is sacred land where Dasmesh Pitah Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji gifted the world the Khalsa Panth, the fountainhead of justice. It's a humble tribute to the Sikh legacy," he said.

Underscoring the bill's transformative potential, the minister outlined an ambitious academic structure focused on emerging technologies and strategic studies, courses currently unavailable in any premier institute across north India.

These include B Sc in Defence Technology, M.Sc in Strategic and Defence Studies, M.Tech in Defence, Electronics and Radar Systems, M.Tech in Military Robotics and Atomic Systems, B.Tech and M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence , M.Sc in Data Sciences, B.Tech in Drone Engineering and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology.

"We will also offer courses in maritime studies utilising the Sutlej river and Gobind Sagar lake, and a Master's in Military History to study our own wars, from the times of the Gurus to Maharaja Ranjit Singh," he said.

The minister emphasised Punjab's unique position as a border state, highlighting the need for technology-driven research in policing and internal security.

He said that ₹300 crore has been proposed for investment over the next three years, with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore in the current budget.

This project is a top priority of the state government, and whatever funds are required will be provided. The university will be strategically established near a newly approved bypass on the Kiratpur Sahib and Nangal highway, ensuring excellent connectivity.

"It is a 70-minute drive from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali and just four hours from the national capital. A transit campus has been identified at a closed college and a martial academy, with officials working day and night to commence courses by July 2026," he added.

Bains further said that the university would educate more than 10,000 students in the next decade, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the region, including faculty positions, technical staff, lab assistants and opportunities in retail, hospitality and startups.

The House also passed "the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill, 2026". The Bill was presented by Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

The amended framework mandates compulsory registration of crusher units, structured submission of monthly operational returns and systematic monitoring of production trends through electricity consumption data analysis.

The new provisions also introduce digital tracking of transactions linked to minor minerals in order to curb irregularities and enhance accountability across the supply chain.

Goyal underlined that stringent penal clauses have been incorporated to deter violations and illegal mining practices.

He asserted that the strengthened regulatory mechanism will facilitate the efficient functioning of crusher units, stockists and retailers while simultaneously protecting government revenue streams and promoting environmentally responsible operations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.