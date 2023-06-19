Punjab assembly pays tributes to Odisha train tragedy victims, former CM Badal

The Punjab assembly paid tributes to eminent personalities, including ex-chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and other political personalities, freedom fighter, martyrs, players and victims of Odisha train tragedy, who passed away since the last sitting of the assembly.

The opening day of the two-day assembly session began here with obituary references.

The House also paid tributes to former minister Chaudhary Swarna Ram, former deputy speaker Jaswant Singh, former MLA Rumal Chand, freedom fighter Ujagar Singh, martyr havildar Mandeep Singh, martyr sepoy Kulwant Singh Charrik, martyr sepoy Harkrishan Singh and martyr sepoy Sewak Singh, renowned boxer Kaur Singh, Kiran Ajit Pal Singh, actor Mangal Dhillon and martyr naib subedar Balbir Singh Rana.

After the obituary references, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families, which was accepted unanimously.

A two-minute silence was also observed during the obituary references.