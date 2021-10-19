Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly polls: SAD announces 4 more candidates

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Tuesday four more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls to be held next year, taking the total number of names announced so far to 74.

Baldev Singh Mann has been fielded from Sunam while Harpal Juneja will contest from Patiala Urban seat, said senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longwal will be fielded from Lehra and Hardev Singh Megh from the Balluana assembly segment.

The SAD had in June allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight in 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. 

