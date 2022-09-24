Punjab assembly row: Governor reminds ‘ill-advised’ CM Mann of his role in House

The faceoff between Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the convening of the assembly session escalated on Saturday with the governor reiterating his position for seeking the list of legislative business and stating that the CM was not being guided properly by his legal advisers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: AAP’s Raghav Chadha mentions a Netflix show amid Punjab guv-CM stand-off

The AAP government had on Thursday decided to hold a regular assembly session on September 27 after the governor withdrew assent for a special sitting called by it on September 22 to pass a confidence motion. The decision to reconvene the session with a “revised agenda” was taken at an emergency meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Mann. After the meeting, the chief minister said that the proposed session will take up issues such as stubble burning and electricity supply.

Too angry with me? Governor to CM

In a statement, the governor, said, “After reading your (CM Bhagwant Mann’s) statements in today’s newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are too much angry with me. I think your legal advisers are not briefing you adequately.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor further said, “Perhaps, your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Articles 167 and 168 of the Constitution, which I’m quoting for your ready reference. Article 167: Duties of the chief minister as respects the furnishing of information to the governor etc. It shall be the duty of the chief minister of each state (a) To communicate to the governor of the state all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation;(b) To furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation as the governor may call for; and (c) If the governor so requires, to submit for the consideration of the council of ministers any matter on which a decision has been taken by a minister but which has not been considered by the council.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor quoted Article 168 as “The constitution of the legislatures in states-(1) For every state, there shall be a legislature which shall consist of the governor, and (a) In states of two houses (b) In other states, one house.”

Governor sought agenda from Vidhan Sabha secretary

On Friday, after the governor’s office sought details of the legislative business to be taken in the assembly session called by the state government on September 27, it drew a strong reaction from chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The governor’s office had written to Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary Surinder Pal, asking for details of the legislative business.

“A letter from the Punjab governor’s office has been addressed to the secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, on September 22, seeking details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session,” read a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor’s consent a formality: Mann

Reacting sharply, Mann said that in 75 years, no president or governor has ever asked for the list of legislative business before calling a session. “Gov/Presi consent before any session of legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC and speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. It’s too much (sic),” he tweeted.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring the confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’ to try and topple its government by bribing its MLAs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON