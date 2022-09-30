Punjab assembly session | AAP seeks disqualification of 2 Congress MLAs, speaker rejects motion

Parliamentary affairs minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Thursday moved a motion seeking disqualification of two Congress MLAs – Amarinder Singh Warring and Vikram Chaudhary, after both walked towards the treasury benches, on the second day of the special session of the Punjab legislative assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, however, rejected the motion announcing: “Motion is rejected at the moment”.

The two MLAs walked towards the treasury benches when all Congress MLAs were protesting in the well of House, seeking dismissal of cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari over allegations of seeking financial gratification.

It led to ruckus among the ruling party legislators when the two Congress MLAs walked in front of the Speaker’s dais, as against the parliamentary procedures. “Report the matter to me through a proper channel,” the Speaker earlier told the treasury benches.

The matter related to disqualification of opposition MLAs came to fore when House was discussing the resolution on safeguards to be put in place in the interest of scheduled caste students as at least four lakh such students were denied the scholarships and at least 1.22 lakh students were denied academic degrees from the colleges they studied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After unanimously passing the SC scholarships’ resolution, the House took up discussion on resolution to recommend the state government to take steps to further promote the interests of children and youths towards sports on the lines of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’. The Speaker adjourned the House proceedings for Friday as the discussion was continuing. The discussion on the resolution would to resume tomorrow.

Another resolution, on stubble burning, which was listed for the day, could not be taken up. The House is expected to ponder over the matter on Friday.

The stubble burning issue is crucial for the state, especially in wake of the onset of the paddy harvest season. Farm fires have been a major contributor to the formation of smog cover over New Delhi and surrounding areas in winters which leads to health issues, besides being an environmental hazard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON