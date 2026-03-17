Punjab Assembly session: House passes motion against LoP Bajwa over ‘band player’ remark

The Punjab assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa over his alleged ‘objectionable’ remarks against cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs protesting outside vidhan sabha on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The House descended into chaos when AAP MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur, surprising the opposition, moved a motion against Bajwa minutes before the assembly was scheduled to be adjourned sine die.

The motion was against the Congress leader’s remarks in which he allegedly referred to the public works department minister as a band player (band vajaun wala). Accusing Singh of corruption, Bajwa, while addressing a public meeting last month, said, “Jehra pehlaan band vajanada reha hai, ehda band assi vajavange (We will take to task the one who used to be a band player).”

On the first day of the session, the AAP leaders and workers held a demonstration with a wedding band outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The comments were deemed objectionable by the ruling AAP leaders, who called them ‘casteist slur’ and ‘a direct insult to the Dalit community’. Bajwa, however, has categorically denied that his remarks had anything to do with Singh’s caste.

As soon as AAP MLA moved the motion, the Congress legislators staged a walkout, boycotting the proceedings and calling the motion a ‘diversionary tactic.’

In opposition’s absence, the motion was passed with a voice vote before, and deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri adjourned the House sine die.

Bilaspur highlighted that these comments hurt the dignity of band-orchestra performers and daily-wage labourers who earn their livelihood through honest hard work. The legislators emphasised that individuals holding responsible public offices must exercise restraint and uphold the values of respect, equality, and social harmony.

Bilaspur stated that the House strongly denounces the ‘shameful’ comments made by Bajwa. He remarked that such behaviour reflects a feudal and anti-Dalit mindset of the Congress leader, which is detrimental to the social fabric and communal harmony of the state.

The resolution demanded that Bajwa tender an unconditional public apology for hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

Furthermore, an appeal was made to the speaker to take note of the matter and initiate appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that no political leader in future should insult any individual based on their occupation or caste in the future.

Earlier in the day, the House witnessed high drama when ruling AAP legislators arrived wearing white vests over their clothes to protest the alleged shortage of gas cylinders. The vests bore the slogan: “Narendra Modi ne kitta surrender, gayab hoya gas cylinder (Narendra Modi has surrendered; the gas cylinder has disappeared).”

The members stormed the well of the House, raising slogans against the central government. Speaker Sandhwan repeatedly urged the members to maintain decorum and protest after the Question Hour, but the uproar continued, forcing a 20-minute adjournment.