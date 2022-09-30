Punjab assembly session: Partap Bajwa’s censure motion against CM Bhagwant Mann rejected

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:54 AM IST

Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa had submitted the censure motion against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for “surreptitiously” moving a confidence motion in the state assembly. Mann had moved the confidence motion on Tuesday to show his majority in the House. The voting on the trust motion will take place on October 3.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A censure motion submitted by Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa against chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann was rejected on Thursday. Bajwa said that he received a communication from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, conveying the rejection of the substantive/censure motion submitted by him to the speaker to condemn the conduct of CM in the state assembly on September 27.

“With the rejection of the motion, the government has stifled the voice of the representatives of the people of Punjab,” he alleged in a statement. Bajwa had submitted the censure motion against the CM for “surreptitiously” moving a confidence motion in the state assembly. Mann had moved the confidence motion on Tuesday to show his majority in the House. The voting on the trust motion will take place on October 3.

