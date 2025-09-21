Punjab: Bangladesh national caught trying to sneak in via IB in Amritsar

BSF jawans nabbed a Bangladesh national who was trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday. As per information, he was trying to cross the international border from Amritsar’s Pul Moran village when he was caught. Officials said ₹22,250 in Indian currency, a smart watch and two mobile phones were found in his possession. The individual was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

Officials said ₹ 22,250 in Indian currency, a smart watch and two mobile phones were found in his possession. (HT File)