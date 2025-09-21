Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Punjab: Bangladesh national caught trying to sneak in via IB in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:58 am IST

As per information, he was trying to cross the international border from Amritsar’s Pul Moran village when he was caught

BSF jawans nabbed a Bangladesh national who was trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday. As per information, he was trying to cross the international border from Amritsar’s Pul Moran village when he was caught. Officials said 22,250 in Indian currency, a smart watch and two mobile phones were found in his possession. The individual was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

Officials said ₹22,250 in Indian currency, a smart watch and two mobile phones were found in his possession. (HT File)
Officials said 22,250 in Indian currency, a smart watch and two mobile phones were found in his possession. (HT File)

In another intelligence-based search operation on the Amritsar border, BSF recovered a packet of heroin weighing 567 grams near Daoke village.

