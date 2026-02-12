Punjab: Barnala youth shot dead in Manila

A 33-year-old resident of Sandhu Patti, Manpreet Singh, was shot dead in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Manpreet Singh (HT)

Paramjit Kaur, the mother of the deceased, said that her son had gone to Manila in 2017 and had visited India to meet his family in October last year returning in November.

Paramjit Kaur said that her husband, Hardev Singh, had received multiple calls on Sunday from an unknown number but he hadn’t attended the calls because he was ill.

However, when Manpreet’s wife wife Veerpal Kaur received the call, the deceased’s roommate Ajay informed her that Manpreet had been shot dead by another Punjabi. The deceased is survived by his father, mother, grandmother, wife and a younger brother.

Barnala senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam and deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh could not be contacted. Deputy commissioner Barnala Harpreet Singh stated that the administration has already moved the reference to the home department and it is being learnt that the department has also moved the case to the embassy. “The victim’s family also came today, we have assured them that we are in touch with the embassy and even have written an email to the embassy of India in the Philippines for further action,” he said.