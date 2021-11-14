Punjab basketball championship: Sri Amritsar Club, Generals lift titles

The women’s basketball team of Sri Amritsar Club and boys’ team of The Generals from Ludhiana Basketball Academy won the finals of the senior Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on the concluding day of the six-day tournament.

Sri Amritsar Club defeated Swag Ballers 21-13. Punjabi Cops, a women’s team of Punjab Police, bagged the third spot by defeating Khalsa Warriors 16-13.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, The Generals defeated The Iconics by 21-20. Warriors Club men beat Punjabi Hoopers by 21-8 to bag the third spot.

Eight matches each were played in both men’s and women’s categories on the concluding day of the tournament.

“Basketball has been popularised in Ludhiana by the District Basketball Association under the guidance of PBA,” said Brij Bhushan Goyal, a DBA official. As many as 220 players in the senior category participated from across the state.