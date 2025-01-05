Punjab: Bathinda zoo to get 2 female leopards from Gopalpur in Himachal

The Bir Talab Zoological Park is set to welcome black bears and two female leopards soon, Bathinda forest range officer and zoo in-charge, Gurdeep Singh Sidhu said. This development marks the first time that Bir Talab Zoo, also known as the mini zoo, will house black bears. Leopards at the Bir Talab Zoological Park in Bathinda on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the national body responsible for overseeing the health and habitat conditions of wildlife in India, has approved the relocation of two sub-adult female leopards from Dhauladhar Nature Park, also known as Gopalpur Zoo, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Sidhu confirmed that the leopards will arrive at the zoo within a month.

Currently, the Bir Talab Zoo has two male leopards. “There were three male leopards at Bir Talab Zoo, but one recently passed away. Following our request, the Central Zoo Authority has granted approval for the relocation of the female leopards as replacements. We expect their arrival in the next few weeks,” Sidhu said.

Spread over 161 acres, Bir Talab Zoo was established by the district Red Cross Society in 1978. Later, it was taken over by the Punjab forest and wildlife preservation department in 1982.

The Bir Talab Zoo, located on the city’s outskirts, is home to a wide range of wildlife, including leopards, black bucks, spotted and hog deer, rhesus macaque monkeys, and various bird species. The zoo and its adjoining deer safari attract around 1,500 visitors daily.

“The state wildlife authorities are currently working on constructing an enclosure for four black bears at the zoo. We have requested two pairs of black bears from the Central Zoo Authority. While we are hopeful for approval of all four black ears, we are assured that at least one pair will be relocated. The final decision on the origin of the bears will be made by the Central Zoo Authority,” said Sidhu.

Caption: A leopard at the Bir Talab Zoo in Bathinda. File Photo