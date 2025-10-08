Edit Profile
    Punjab being buried under debt burden, says Giani Harpreet

    Giani Harpreet alleged that under a well-planned conspiracy, the concerns of Punjab are being deliberately kept away from reaching the Centre.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
    The head of the breakaway faction of the Akali Dal, Giani Harpreet Singh, alleged on Tuesday that Punjab is being buried under a debt burden, and the recent floods have worsened the situation.

    Led by president Giani Harpreet Singh, members of newly formed working committee of the SAD’s breakaway faction paying obeisance in front of Akal Takht at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
    “Under a well-planned conspiracy, the youths are being misled, and Punjab is being buried under the burden of debt. The state is already under severe economic strain, and the recent floods have worsened the situation,” Giani Harpreet Singh said, who, along with newly appointed members of the working committee, paid obeisance at the Akal Takht. The group first met at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh and then marched towards the Golden Temple.

    How can the voice of Punjab ever be heard in the Rajya Sabha when only industrialists and capitalists are being sent there? How wealthy people manage to reach these positions,” he said. He lamented that Punjab’s youth are being misled through social media, drugs, and unemployment.

