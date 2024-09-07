Punjab: BFUHS cancels nurses recruitment test after tech glitch

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Saturday cancelled the recruitment test for 120 posts of staff nurse after a technical glitch caused by server failure at a few of the 14 examination centres in Punjab. The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Saturday cancelled the recruitment test for 120 posts of staff nurse after a technical glitch caused by server failure at a few of the 14 examination centres in Punjab. (Representational photo)

The medical university issued a show-cause notice to the outsourced agency hired to conduct the computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment of staff nurses.

The BFUHS also postponed the recruitment tests scheduled for the evening shift on Saturday and Sunday.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood, said: “We have cancelled the test completely. The exam for the recruitment of staff nurses was delayed by more than an hour at some centres due to technical glitches. The candidates should have been able to log in at same time from all centres but that did not happen. We don’t want to create any confusion so we cancelled all the exams scheduled on Saturday and Sunday. We have also issued a show-cause notice to the agency hired to conduct the computer-based test.”

The fresh date for the examination will be notified on the university website, the BFUHS release said in the notice.

“BFUHS hired the services of an outsourced agency to conduct the computer-based test for recruitment to 120 posts of staff nurse. As per the report of the outsourced agency, due to a technical glitch caused by server failure at a few examination centres of the outsourced agency, the CBT scheduled for September 7 (morning shift) stands cancelled. The evening shift (3.30pm to 6pm) on September 7 and morning shift (9.30am to 12noon) on September 8 stands postponed with immediate effect. The fresh date for the examination will be notified on the university website,” the notice read.

Earlier, candidates at certain centres, including Bathinda, held protests when the exam was delayed due to the technical snag.