Punjab: Bhagwant Mann cabinet to have ten ministers. Check the full list

Days after Bhagwant Mann took oath as the chief minister of Punjab, all eyes are on his new cabinet which will be formed on Saturday. A total of ten ministers will be administered oath by the governor.

The cabinet expansion ceremony will be held at 11am on March 19 in Chandigarh. Soon after the swearing-in, chief minister Bhagwant Mann will chair his first cabinet meeting at 12:30 pm.

There are a total of 18 berths in the Punjab cabinet, including the chief minister.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in a grand ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Mann ended his oath with the slogan “Inqlab Zindabad”.

Here's a list of the ministers who will be take oath during the Punjab cabinet expansion ceremony:

Harpal Singh Cheema Dr Baljit Kaur Harbhajan Singh ETO Dr Vijay Singla Lal Chand Kataruchak Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Laljit Singh Bhullar Bram Shanker (Jimpa) Harjot Singh Bains

In his maiden meeting after assuming office, chief minister Mann urged officials to turn the state into a frontrunner. Giving an example of the Indian cricket team, he said, "Matches are won or lost but it is the team spirit which matters. Our prime concern should be to make our state as real Punjab, not the London, California or Paris."

Notably, the AAP secured a swooping poll victory in Punjab, bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. A majority of the party's newly-elected MLAs are first-timers and are from different walks of life.