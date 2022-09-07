Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt has failed to check illegal mining, says Bajwa

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt has failed to check illegal mining, says Bajwa

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Bajwa alleged that illegal sand mining is going unchecked in the Rupnagar area which happens to be in the near vicinity of Anandpur sahib the home constituency of minister Bains and the Mann government has failed to check it

Bhagwant Mann govt has failed to check illegal mining, says Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HTphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann government for its “utter failure” in checking the rampant sand mining in the state.

Bajwa said that cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains who held the charge of the mining department, never let an opportunity go, claiming how under his supervision the illegal sand mining in Punjab had nearly vanished. In Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Bains had claimed the vigilance bureau would probe all illegal mining cases however nothing seemed to be happening in this regard on the ground, he said in a statement.

Bajwa alleged that sand mining is going unchecked in the Rupnagar area which happens to be in the near vicinity of Anandpur sahib the home constituency of Bains. “There are reports sand is being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh the reason behind its prices going so high in Punjab,” he claimed.

He said that Punjab and Haryana High Court had recently banned mining across the Ravi river bed in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts and expressed dissatisfaction over the reply filed by the Punjab government as there was no mention of a specific plan or a strategy laid out to stop the ongoing illegal mining.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP