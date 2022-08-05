Punjab BJP accuses AAP of taking credit for Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana

LUDHIANA: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of taking undue credit of the centrally sponsored scheme “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) saying AAP leaders were “rebranding the scheme” by putting posters and banners of party leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line families.

Addressing a press conference, chief spokesperson of state BJP unit Anil Sarin said that AAP leaders, including their newly elected MLAs, are projecting the Ujjwala scheme as AAP’s initiative for the welfare of the poor.

He said that all newly elected AAP MLAs, including Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Rashpal Kaur Chhina have hosted distribution camps where LPG cylinder and kits were provided to financially weaker sections such as migrant labourers.

Taking a dig at AAP, Sarin said that posters of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are being displayed at the distribution camps. “This is unacceptable and unethical as the state government has done nothing and it is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these various schemes were started benefitting crores across the country,” said Sarin.

He added that in four months of rule so far, AAP has nothing to offer to the people of Punjab and in order to hide their failure they are repackaging the public welfare scheme of the government.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal warned AAP leaders for “taking credit” on centrally sponsored schemes and stated that BJP will oppose any such more if AAP would continue to indulge in taking credit on BJP government’s scheme for public welfare.