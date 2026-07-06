Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon visits Dera Ballan

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a prominent centre of the Ravidassia community, and met Padma Shri awardee Sant Niranjan Dass.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon with Dera Sachkhand Ballan’s spiritual head Sant Niranjan Dass. (HT)

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Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said that it was a privilege to pay obeisance at the dera and expressed confidence that, with its blessing, the BJP would form the government in Punjab after the 2027 assembly elections.

He said the welfare of the poor and the Dalit community remained a fundamental pillar of the BJP’s ideology.

“The party remains committed to the welfare and upliftment of the underprivileged, and any guidance received from this revered spiritual institution for the betterment of the poor and Dalit communities would be respected and implemented with sincerity,” he said.

Later, speaking to the media, Dhillon targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to curb the drug menace during its four-and-a-half-year term in office.

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{{^usCountry}} “Instead of declining, the flow of drugs has increased manifold. The government’s much-hyped ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign has completely failed,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Instead of declining, the flow of drugs has increased manifold. The government’s much-hyped ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign has completely failed,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the arrest of a deputy superintendent of Hoshiarpur jail, Dhillon claimed that the alleged sale of drugs inside prisons reflected the government’s failure.

Dhillon claimed that the state has slipped in development rankings.

“Punjab was once among the leading states in the country in terms of development and has now slipped to 18th position, while Uttar Pradesh has risen from 17th to second spot. Industries are continuously being established in BJP-ruled states, and law and order is better. Only a BJP government can restore prosperity in Punjab,” he claimed.