chandigarh news

Punjab BJP ex-minister backs Joshi on farmers’ issues

BJP leader and former Punjab minister Master Mohan Lal on Wednesday backed ex-minister Anil Joshi in expressing dissent over farmers’ issues
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:41 AM IST
BJP leader and former Punjab minister Master Mohan Lal.

BJP leader and former Punjab minister Master Mohan Lal on Wednesday backed ex-minister Anil Joshi in expressing dissent over farmers’ issues.

Joshi had criticised Centre for not entertaining demands of farmers over agri laws.

Talking to the media, he said: “If Joshi has come in support of farmers, he did nothing wrong. He told the party that farmers must be listened to. He did not say that he opposed the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said the state leaders should have guided the Centre for taking the farmers’ demand seriously. “Had the state BJP leadership been wise and visionary, it would have taken the farmers’ agitation seriously. The state leadership has failed to brief the Centre on farmers’ issues in a right way,” he said.

He added: “I have asked the state leadership as well as the central leaders to correct course of action. It constituted a committee led by Surjit Kumar Jyani. However, this committee also praised the government. As a result, the party lost its base in Punjab.”

