Punjab BJP told to mobilise cadre for PM Narendra Modi’s Mohali visit

In a last-minute move, Punjab BJP has also been asked to mobilise at least 5,000 people for the gathering to be addressed by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi during his visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). According to a senior BJP functionary, the state unit was conveyed on Monday evening that it should also mobilise cadre for the show to be addressed by the PM. BJP insiders say even as the state government claimed to have assured the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about mobilising at least 5000 people for the event, including health workers and aanganwadi workers.

“As initially it was a purely a Punjab government show, the state government has also co-operated with us in arranging buses. The party has also hired buses of its own,” said a BJP functionary. The entire state body and district-level office bearers would also participate in the event now.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a brief meeting with the core-group of the party.