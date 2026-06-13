Punjab BJP top brass called to Delhi amid organisational rejig talks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command on Friday evening called an urgent meeting of Punjab BJP’s senior leadership in New Delhi amid ongoing organisational restructuring in the state and growing speculation over key political appointments ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command on Friday evening called an urgent meeting of Punjab BJP’s senior leadership in New Delhi amid ongoing organisational restructuring in the state and growing speculation over key political appointments ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

BJP national organisation secretary BL Santosh chaired the meeting, which was said to be attended by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state presidents Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla and Manoranjan Kalia, Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu, former Union minister Avinash Rai Khanna, and party general secretaries Parminder Brar and Anil Sareen. Around 15 members of the party’s core group were invited.

According to senior BJP leaders, the discussions were focused on the upcoming Punjab visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the formation of the new Punjab BJP team, and the next phase of organisational adjustments in the state and the national team. The next phase of restructuring is likely to coincide with the announcement of the new national BJP team under Nabin.

While no details of the deliberations were available till late Friday night, the meeting comes against the backdrop of major leadership changes in the Punjab BJP.

The party recently appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new state president while senior Punjab BJP leader Tarun Chugh was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. These developments have triggered fresh discussions about the future roles of several senior Punjab leaders and the party’s strategy to broaden its support base in the state.

Party insiders said the BJP leadership was expected to take a call in the coming weeks on the future roles of Ravneet Bittu and Sunil Jakhar. With Bittu’s Rajya Sabha term ending on June 21, political observers believe his continuation as a Union minister may depend on whether the party finds an alternative route for his parliamentary entry or assigns him a different political responsibility.

Despite the speculation, BJP insiders maintain that Bittu continues to enjoy the confidence of the central leadership. The three-time former Congress MP, who defected to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is regarded as one of the party’s prominent Sikh faces in Punjab. He has also publicly expressed his desire to play a more active role in state politics, making his future placement a matter of keen interest within the party.

Jakhar, who was replaced by Dhillon as state BJP president, is also awaiting clarity about his next assignment. Sources said the party leadership was keen on utilising his experience and acceptability across sections of society, although no final decision had been taken.

Before departing for the meeting, Dhillon, when contacted, said the meeting in the national capital will discuss various issues concerning Punjab and the BJP as the party planned to contest the next assembly polls with full might.