Punjab: BKI-backed terror module busted, 3 held for plotting targeted killings in Amritsar

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of three members who were planning target killings in the state. Punjab Police said the module was being operated by USA-based gangster Happy and two others.

The module is being operated by Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a close aide of Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, along with his two associates, identified as Harbeer Singh and Navroop Singh from the USA.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested persons as Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gurpartap Singh, all residents of village Ramdas in Amritsar.

Police teams have also recovered two .32 bore pistols along with three magazines and 11 live cartridges, one Maruti car and a motorcycle from their possession, the DGP added.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Narinder Bhargav said that following reliable inputs, the teams from Amritsar Rural district, Commissionerate Amritsar and SSOC-Amritsar laid a special naka in the area of Ajnala and arrested the trio accused persons.

He said that the probe revealed that the arrested accused persons were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic.

SSP Amritsar-rural Satinder Singh said that preliminary investigations suggested that the accused Happy has been radicalising the youth and motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state. The police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and further investigations are on, he added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 13, 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA, section 25 of the Arms Act and sections 109, 115 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station-Ajnala.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!