Punjab bring home U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Riding high on off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh’s eleven-wicket haul in both the innings, Punjab on Thursday recorded a dominant 10-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy for U-16 boys to take the title at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu,.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh was bowled out for 162 runs in their first innings with Punjab off-spinner Anmoljeet taking six wickets, giving away 64 runs. In reply, Punjab scored 238 runs in their first innings, taking the first innings lead of 76 runs. Captain Arjun Rajput hit the highest 52 runs for Punjab.

Batting in the second innings, Madhya Pradesh were again bundled out for a lowly 172 runs. Anmoljeet came good with the ball once again and bagged a five-wicket haul to help Punjab restrict Madhya Pradesh below the 200-run mark.

Needing 97 runs to win the match, Punjab openers Vihaan (55 not out) and Rizu Shrivastava (41 not out) romped home. Former first-class cricketer Ravneet Ricky coached the victorious Punjab team.

