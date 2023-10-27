Punjab: BSF, cops recover 6kg heroin from near border in Gurdaspur

Amritsar : In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered six packets containing suspected heroin from Adhian village in Gurdaspur district.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered six packets containing suspected heroin from Adhian village in Gurdaspur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gross weight of the contraband is 6.279 kg, the BSF posted on X.

“Following a tip-off, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Adhian in Gurdaspur,” said a statement issued by BSF.

“During a thorough search at 3.30 pm, troops recovered a bag containing six packets of contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped with silver adhesive tape from a farming field,” the statement added

Earlier in the day, the BSF and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone during joint search operation on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar.

According to the BSF, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched and around 3 pm, a drone was recovered from a paddy field near Bharopal village of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China). The drone was seized and further action are underway, a BSF spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the BSF recovered a similar Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3a Classic) from a paddy field in Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar during a search operation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!