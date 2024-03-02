Punjab budget session: Govt committed to bridging gap between privileged and marginalised, says guv

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to bridge the gap between the privileged and marginalised and ensure that the fruits of development reach every section of society. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit during his address on Friday. (Sourced)

In his address during the sixth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the governor said one of the foremost priorities of his government was to foster an environment of inclusive growth, where every citizen of Punjab has equal opportunities to thrive and prosper.

The governor’s address was placed on record of the state assembly after he was forced to cut it short by members of the opposition Congress who resorted to sloganeering on the issue of farmers’ agitation.

Listing the state government’s welfare initiatives, the governor’s address said the government has successfully launched groundbreaking schemes for the last mile delivery of ration under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Muft ration’ scheme and in the important health and education sectors.

‘1.07 crore people availed services at Aam Aadmi Clinics’

It said 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics are successfully operational throughout the state adding that 1.07 crore of people have visited the clinics to seek medical treatment. Medicines worth ₹450 core at the prevailing market rates and diagnostic tests worth ₹70 crore have been provided to the patients at these clinics.

‘Utilisation of canal water has increased by over 38%’

It said the state government has ensured to make canal water available to farmers at the tail ends who were deprived of canal water for years. During this year, utilisation of canal water has increased by more than 38% during the period when there was peak demand of water, and this was made possible due to the timely cleaning of canals and daily monitoring of canals with the help of technology, according to the governor’s address.

A total of 45 canals with an approximate length of 400 km, which were lying abandoned, were made functional and then 1,000 km of canal were concrete-lined for the first time.

The state government’s commitment to provide a boost to the investment and industrial infrastructure in the state was also reiterated. “The government has received 4,242 investment proposals with proposed investment of about ₹65,993 core with the proposed employment of about 3,20,882,” it said.

‘Law and order situation in Punjab improving’

According to the governor’s address, law and order situation in Punjab is improving daily and Punjab Police have started various initiatives such as the launching of anti-gangster task force (AGTF) and PGD portal in this regard. “The AGTF has spearheaded dedicated operations against gangsters and criminals in the state and other parts of the country, leading to the arrest of several wanted gangsters and criminals and busting various gangster modules along with recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition,” it said. Till date, the AGTF along with other field units has succeeded in arresting 951 gangsters/criminals, neutralising 14 gangsters, busting 312 modules, and recovering 963 weapons and 208 vehicles used in criminal activities.