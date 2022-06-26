Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. In a statement issued here, SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said the Akali Dal MLAs had moved a resolution on the demand of employees and contractual employees to get their grievances addressed.

He disclosed that apart from these two demands, the SAD had also demanded restoration of Punjab pay scales for newly recruited employees.

“We also called for endorsing the demand of employees that abolition of posts in the name of merger of departments should be stopped, Punjab government employees should be paid according to 7th pay Commission of the union Government and that all contractual and outsourced employees should be regularised,” said Ayali in a press statement.

He said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office. He said that now more than three months have passed and AAP has officially rejected the resolutions.

The SAD leader further it has been proved that AAP leadership including Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal made false and misleading promises to Punjabis and were now taking decisions opposed to Punjabis.

He said that if AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann will try to run away from promises made to Punjabis, SAD would launch an agitation.