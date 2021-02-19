Punjab budget to be presented on March 8

The Punjab budget will be presented on March 8 during the assembly session convened from March 1 to 10.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday approved the summoning of the 14th session (budget session) of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 1 to 10 and recommended the same to governor VP Singh Badnore, who is to officially summon the House.

An official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting that the chief minister has been authorised to approve the governor’s address.

Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for 2018-19 (civil, commercial) and financial accounts of the Punjab government for 2019-20, as well as appropriation accounts for 2019-20. Supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 and the appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House.